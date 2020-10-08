FISCHER, Niels H. Of Needham, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4 at the age of 93. Born in New York City, he was sent to Middlebury College by the V-12 Navy College Training Program during World War II and received his bachelor's degree from the school in 1948. A Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries, Niels was employed by Aetna for 26 years and eventually led its health insurance line of business. He later worked at John Hancock before founding Bay State Actuaries, a consulting practice headquartered in Needham. Niels enjoyed time with family. He was married for 57 years to Virginia Fischer, who predeceased him in 2007. He enjoyed hosting family events, especially at Christmas, and was an active member of the Congregational Church of Needham. A devoted father and grandfather, Niels spent countless hours at youth sporting events. He was an accomplished bridge player and highly skilled at solving New York Times and Boston Globe crossword puzzles. After retirement, Niels mentored entrepreneurs as an active member of the Service Core of Retired Executives (SCORE), and served as a regional director of that organization. In addition to his wife Virginia, Niels was predeceased by a sister, Louise Cole, and his oldest son, Mark Fischer. He leaves sons Paul Fischer and his wife Maxine Fischer of South Windsor, CT; Jack Fischer and wife Susan Fischer of Marblehead, MA; and Jim Fischer and wife Maria Amoroso of Hadden Heights, NJ; as well as several grandchildren, two nephews and a niece. Services were held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Score Foundation www.score.org
