CLARK, Nihil E. Age 88, died peacefully at home, after a short illness, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Nihil was a resident of Canton for 32 years before moving to Stoughton 6 years ago. He was the husband of Susan M. (Armstrong) Clark for 43 years. Son of the late Luis N. and Virginia M. (Gonzalez-Vila) Ramirez, he was born and raised in Havana, Cuba. In his younger years, Nihil attended 2 years of law school at the University of Havana, served in the U.S. Air Force, was a Veteran of the Korean War, and also lived and worked in Japan for 8 years. Nihil worked for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for 15 years, Capital Tire in Boston for 4 years, and then was the co-owner of Westgate Tire & Auto in Brockton, with his wife, for 32 years, before retiring 2 years ago. Nihil had a gift and love for learning and speaking various languages which continued throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling but his greatest joy was spending time with his family and his beloved wife. In addition to his wife, Nihil is survived by his children, Nihil E. Clark, Jr. of S. Windsor, CT, Nysselle D. Clark of Stoughton and Nicole T. Clark-Ramirez of Hampton, VA, as well as his grandchildren, Kimberly Morelli and Alexandra Duda, and great-grandson, Connor Morelli. Visiting Hours will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON on Tuesday, September 1 from 5-7 PM. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Funeral Mass will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nihil's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 https://www.alz.org/research
