MAYER, Nikki (Karageorge) Of Woburn, passed away on Sunday, October 18th, at the age of 74. Beloved mother of William Powers of Woburn, George Powers and his wife Julie of Salisbury and the late Robert Powers, Jr. Devoted daughter of the late George James Karageorge and Josephine (Nocco). Dear sister of Angela Falcone and her late husband Gaetano Falcone of Salem, NH and James Karageorge and his wife Patricia of Georgia. Cherished Yia Yia of Nicholas, Lauren, Christopher and Jack Powers. At the request of the family, Funeral Services were privately held. Arrangements by the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (Corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING. www.cotafuneralhomes.com
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765