TZIGIZIS, Nikolaos Of Roslindale, formerly of Doxato, Drama, Greece, passed away surrounded by his loving family on April 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Eleftheria (Gavoutsikos) Tzigizis. Devoted father of Ioannis Tzigizis and his wife Maria, Konstantinos Tzigizis and his wife Dimitra, and Mirsini Tzigizis and her husband Christos Gerontidis. Loving grandfather of Eleftheria Tzigizis Rossu and her husband Andreas, Nikolaos Tzigizis, Ioanna Tzigizis, Christodoulos Gerontidis and Nafsika Anna Gerontidis. Proud great-grandfather of Constantine Rossu. He said what he meant. He loved life. Never gave up. Always wanted more, only to share it with everyone. A private family Funeral Service will take place at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will follow at Gardens Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Nikolaos' memory to St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 39 Belgrade Ave., Roslindale, MA 02131. For online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2020