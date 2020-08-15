Boston Globe Obituaries
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020
9:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
NIKOLAS L. PAPADOPOULOS

NIKOLAS L. PAPADOPOULOS Obituary
PAPADOPOULOS, Nikolas L. Age 25 of Roslindale, August 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Caitlyn (McQuaid) Papadopoulos. Loving son of Dean Papadopoulos and Meredith Casey. Devoted grandson of Leo Casey and the late Marie Casey and Angeliki Papadopoulos and the late Konstantinos Papadopoulos. Brother of Bobby Williams and Christina Papadopoulos. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Wednesday, August 19th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting hours Tuesday, 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to , . Nikolas was deeply loved and adored by everyone who knew him. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
