Magrath Funeral Home
336 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
(617) 567-0910
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Magrath Funeral Home
336 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
Magrath Funeral Home
336 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
NILDE (DEPALCIDO) D'AMBROSIO

NILDE (DEPALCIDO) D'AMBROSIO Obituary
D'AMBROSIO, Nilde (DePalcido) Of East Boston, formerly of Mirabella Eclano, Italy, March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alberico D'Ambrosio. Mother of Emilio and his wife Paula (DiGirolamo), Giovanni D'Ambrosio, MD and his wife Denise (Prip), Lina and her husband M. Paul Carlberg, Lorenzo and his wife Debra (Nazzaro), Fausto and his fiancee Elisa D'Amore. Grandmother of 9, great-grandmother of 13. Also survived by siblings in Italy and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services in the Magrath Funeral Home, 336 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq.), EAST BOSTON, Thursday, March 12, 2020,10:30AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday, March 11, 5 - 8 PM. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nilde's memory to the would be appreciated. Parking assistance available. MagrathFuneralHome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020
