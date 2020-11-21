ABDUN-NABI, Nina Of Brookline, MA passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 at the age of 67 after a long and courageous battle against cancer with her loving family and caregivers by her side. Nina is the cherished daughter of Marguerite and Zaki Abdun-Nabi of Naples, Florida, the loving sister of Daniel Abdun-Nabi and his wife Lisa Gilden and Joyce Abdun-Nabi Wolfson and her husband Sam Wolfson. Nina treasured and brought joy and comfort to the lives of her nephews Alexander Gilden Abdun-Nabi, Austin Gilden Abdun-Nabi, Joshua Wolfson, and Benjamin Wolfson, and her niece Nicole Wolfson. She had an accomplished and fulfilling career in the world of finance, working in various departments within the Bank of Boston including entertainment lending, career training, risk management, commercial lending and capital markets, rising over the span of her 20 year career to the level of Senior Vice President. Nina held a lifelong love and passion for both music and fine art. She had a genuine talent for classical piano and a natural gift as a budding multimedia artist. Nina sought to continuously expand her horizons pursuing diverse interests including rock climbing, hiking, swing dancing, world travel, beaches, and ice skating. She took great pride in her contributions to The Brook House Gardens and Grounds Committee, committing herself to discovering the special qualities of plants and vegetation to enhance the beauty of the grounds surrounding her community. And oh did she love books - building an expansive and diverse library of more than 2,000 books spanning many genres and topics! Due to current health restrictions, graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The SMFA Scholarship Fund, School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University at SMFA.tufts.edu/give
