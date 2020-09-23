1/
NINA HALL GEILICH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NINA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GEILICH, Nina Hall 1932-2020. Passed away unexpectedly on September 18, 2020. Nina grew up in Newton, Massachusetts and married her college sweetheart Chick Geilich at 21. Nina and Chick lived for many years in Brockton, Massachusetts and celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in June of this year. Nina lived life to its fullest every day, most often surrounded by her many dear friends. She is remembered in Brockton by the many women she dressed at her Rendezvous Boutique. Nina is survived by her husband Chick, her three children and their spouses, Wendy Capland and Chris Michaud, Mike and Cindy Geilich, and Lisa and Jeff Gjoen and their five grandchildren, Andrew Capland, Abigail Capland Galusha, Benjamin Geilich, Jared Geilich, Eric Gjoen and a first great-grandson arriving in November to Andrew and Lindsay Capland. While the family grieves their loss, they are choosing to remember Nina in a way that honors her spirit and love of life. Services were held in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Donations may be made to the Jupiter Medical Center Foundation in honor of her memory at 1210 South Old Dixie Hwy., Jupiter, FL 33458 or https://www.jmcfoundation.org/ways-to-give/tribute-gift/

View the online memorial for Nina Hall GEILICH


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved