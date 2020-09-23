GEILICH, Nina Hall 1932-2020. Passed away unexpectedly on September 18, 2020. Nina grew up in Newton, Massachusetts and married her college sweetheart Chick Geilich at 21. Nina and Chick lived for many years in Brockton, Massachusetts and celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in June of this year. Nina lived life to its fullest every day, most often surrounded by her many dear friends. She is remembered in Brockton by the many women she dressed at her Rendezvous Boutique. Nina is survived by her husband Chick, her three children and their spouses, Wendy Capland and Chris Michaud, Mike and Cindy Geilich, and Lisa and Jeff Gjoen and their five grandchildren, Andrew Capland, Abigail Capland Galusha, Benjamin Geilich, Jared Geilich, Eric Gjoen and a first great-grandson arriving in November to Andrew and Lindsay Capland. While the family grieves their loss, they are choosing to remember Nina in a way that honors her spirit and love of life. Services were held in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Donations may be made to the Jupiter Medical Center Foundation in honor of her memory at 1210 South Old Dixie Hwy., Jupiter, FL 33458 or https://www.jmcfoundation.org/ways-to-give/tribute-gift/ View the online memorial for Nina Hall GEILICH