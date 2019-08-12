|
FERRANTE, Nina M. (Vanella) Of Arlington, August 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Ferrante. Loving mother of Wanda of Arlington and Catherine of Medford and her husband John. Dear grandmother of Lella who was the light of her life and Gregory. Daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Cammarata) Vanella. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Saturday morning at 8:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Raphael Church, Medford at 9:30. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Friday 4-8. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019