More Obituaries for NINA VISCIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NINA (PASTORE) VISCIO

NINA (PASTORE) VISCIO Obituary
VISCIO, Nina (Pastore) Of Winthrop, passed away peacefully on Nov. 10 surrounded by her loving family. Devoted mother of Denise Viscio of Winthrop, Christopher Viscio and his wife Jennifer of Winthrop and the late Carolyn Viscio. Dear sister of Paul Pastore and Hope Pastore. Cherished grandmother of Christopher and Adrianna. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Nina's life by gathering at Woodlawn Cemetery Chapel, Elm St., Everett for a 1PM Memorial Service in celebration of Nina's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Fund at the Dana Farber Cancer Research Center, 10 Brookline Place, W 6th floor, Brookline, MA 02445 or the American . For more info, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019
