TRAMONTOZZI, Nino N. Of Needham, June 5, 2020. Retired Boston Deputy Fire Chief. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth J. (Rose) Tramontozzi. Devoted father of Donna M. Tramontozzi and her wife Michelle Chambers of Watertown, Joanne McDonald and her husband Steve of Framingham, Beth Sullivan and her husband Patrick of Stow, the late Michael, William, Paul and Stephen Tramontozzi. Loving grandfather of Scott, Kim, Lucas, Nicholas, Ryan and Michael. Great-grandfather of Juliana and Anthony. Brother of the late Pasquale Tramontozzi and Filomena Starratt. Nino was a member of the Boston Fire Dept. for over 30 years retiring as Deputy Fire Chief. During his service he was awarded many citations for bravery. Happily, he was a happy member of the Needham Golf Club. Nino was a man of few words and many friends. He will be greatly missed. A Visitation will be held with Covid-19 restrictions at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Monday, June 8 from 8:30-9:30am followed by the Interment Service at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Nino's memory to the Boston Fireman's Mutual Relief Fund, 115 Southhampton St., Boston, MA 02118. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe from June 6 to June 7, 2020