Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
NITA MAE RODMAN


1934 - 2020
RODMAN, Nita Mae Age 85, of Lexington passed away on May 1, 2020. She was born in Malden to Jean and Lester Adler on June 26, 1934. A graduate of Malden High School, Nita married the love of her life, Allen, on June 28, 1953. They were happily married for 65 years. While raising three children, Nita worked diligently for many years with her husband in the family's law firm, Allen Rodman, PC, helping to pioneer a successful asbestos practice, representing sick workers and their families. She was also a longtime member of Hadassah, Temple Emunah and then Chabad of Lexington. Nita was an extremely charitable person and devoted to her family. Nita is survived by husband, Allen, children, Lisa and Roy Schreiber, Jeffrey and Steven Rodman, brothers Joel and Barry Adler, grandchildren Judd and Jordana Schreiber, Karen and Danny Zwillenberg, Melissa and Yisrael Nagar, Max, Sander and Jay Rodman, Jordan, Jared and Madison Rodman, great-grandchildren, Amelia, Dean, Isabelle, and Cole Schreiber, Jacob, Noah and Emily Zwillenberg, and Maya Nagar. There will be a private funeral service for family due to the pandemic. www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
