NOAH FIELDMAN

FIELDMAN, Noah Retired Brookline podiatrist and subject of Boston Globe columnist Bella English, teacher and WWII Navy vet. Born in 1922, in Boston, Noah graduated from Boston Latin School and then volunteered for the U.S. Navy. He was stationed in Australia and New Guinea, aboard as he called it, "the USS Never Sail." Noah was stationed on an island hospital base in New Guinea as part of the Medical Corps. He often regaled friends, family and total strangers with his WWII stories, leaving out the tragedy of treating the wounded and focusing instead on his version of "McHale's" Navy, with movie nights, apple pie and ice cream, steak dinners and jeep rides down winding mountain roads and pretty nurses. Noah also put his love of photography to good use while stationed in the Pacific. He established Pancake Hill Photo Studio and documented the island natives. He also photographed the sailors, often including their ships in background, so that the sailors could send Noah's "travelogue " photos back home to their families and girlfriends. After the war, Noah returned to Boston and went to Northeastern University. He caught the eye of a beautiful co-ed across the cafeteria one day and then, when he found himself in the same English class, saw that she'd saved a seat for him. It was truly love at first sight for both of them and he married Barbara when they graduated in 1944. They were the first Northeastern student couple to meet at the college and marry. They spent 55 wonderful years together, never apart for even one night, until Barbara passed away in 2004. After working his way through both graduate school and podiatry school, Noah taught high school biology at Melrose High School and Hull High School, where he was assigned a class of the toughest students, all with behavioral problems. Noah treated them with respect and cared about each and every one of them, taking the time to find out they had difficult home lives and there was a reason they had the problems they did. His students loved him and even organized a protest on the school lawn when the principal changed Noah's hours so that he wouldn't have been able to get to his Brookline office to see patients. One favorite student offered to "take care" of the principal for him, but Noah declined the offer. He did accept their gratitude and special class gift to him when they all graduated. As his podiatry practice grew, Noah reluctantly gave up teaching to practice podiatry full-time. His practice on Beacon St. in Brookline was a unique mix of podiatry and informal psychotherapy. His patients came from near and far, bringing their personal problems along with their foot problems and Noah solved them both, providing good advice along with expert care. Globe columnist Bella English profiled Noah in one of her columns, confirming that his slogan, "Limp in, Leap out" was indeed true. Noah was beloved by everyone, especially his family. He leaves his devoted daughter, Janice, who was by his side when he passed away. He also leaves his loving son, Bruce, and daughter-in-law, Kathie, of Arizona; his treasured grandchildren, Lindsey Fieldman and Benjy Kantor of Newton, and Evan Fieldman and Alissa Shapiro of Chicago. Noah was blessed with four great-granddaughters, Molly and Adele Fieldman Kantor, and Iyla and Sophie Fieldman, who brought so much joy to his life. He also leaves his cherished companion, or as Noah would fondly say, his "lady friend," Phyllis Ravinett, with whom he shared many happy times together in Florida, his home away from home. Noah's family wishes to thank Noah's wonderful home caregivers, Vanesa and Teddy, and gives special thanks to Rogerson House and all of the incredible caregivers and nurses there, who treated Noah like one of their family and were always so kind and caring to his daughter, Janice, as well. Due to current conditions, a Graveside Service has been held at Sharon Memorial Park, in Sharon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Noah's memory can be made to Rogerson House, 434 Jamaicaway, Jamaica Plain, MA, 02130. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com