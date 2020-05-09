|
ROBINSON, Noble R. Beason Of Milton, May 4, 2020. Devoted member and Past President of Boston & Vicinity Club of The National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs Incorporated (NANBPWC, Inc.). Longtime active member of the Historic Charles Street AME Church and Retired Manager of Executive Recruitment in Human Resources at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts. Wife of the late Charles A. Robinson. Daughter of the late Rosella (Trotter) and Oscar Beason. Sister of the late Christine Beason Keyes, Mary Catherine Beason Green, Earnestine Flowers Green and Dorothy Jean Beason. She is survived by a host extended family and friends. A private graveside service for Noble's final resting place is planned in Erie Cemetery, Erie PA. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message visit:
