NOLAN GIBBONS
2005 - 2020
GIBBONS, Nolan Gifted Recording Artist Rising star, Nolan F. Gibbons, 15, of Marion, Massachusetts died in his sleep on August 18, 2020. Nolan was born on July 12, 2005 in Boston, MA to Warren and Sheila (Arenstam) Gibbons. He was a member of the Class of '23 at Old Rochester Regional High School. Nolan was a prolific musician, singer, songwriter, and actor who performed in community theaters across New England. In 2017, he won New England's Got Talent with his own a cappella arrangement of John Lennon's "Imagine." Most recently, as an original member of Acapop!KIDS (Warner Records), Nolan performed live on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The Acapop!KIDS videos have amassed more than 35 million views on YouTube. Nolan twice attended the prestigious A Cappella Academy in Los Angeles where he spent "the best 10 days of my life." At the time of his death, Nolan had several original songs which he wrote, performed, and produced ready for release. In honor of his memory, Nolan's parents will be releasing his music, as he had planned, in the weeks and months ahead. In addition to his loving parents, Nolan is survived by his grandparents, Boyd and Gay Gibbons of Spring Green, WI, many aunts, uncles, and cousins, a vibrant community of artists, and his beloved cats. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents B. Anne (Kenny) Arenstam and John D. Arenstam, and his cousins Madeline Modzelewski and Aiden Arenstam. Visiting Hours: A public Memorial Service will be held when gathering restrictions are relaxed at a date and time to be announced. For those wishing to hear Nolan's original music or contribute to one of the many organizations important to him, please visit linktr.ee/nolangibbons

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
