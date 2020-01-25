|
|
YARDEN, Nona Baird Died peacefully on January 9, 2020 at the age of 88 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston, MA.
Nona was born on October 16, 1931 in New York City to Mara Spitzer and Arthur Baird. She studied music as a child, and graduated from Hunter College with a BA in Psychology and a specialization in early childhood education. In 1956, Nona married Elie Yarden in Las Vegas. She taught kindergarten in Crescent City, CA, and in 1958 travelled with Elie to England, France and Italy, and then to Israel to visit Elie's parents. Nona gave birth to her son David Tal in Jerusalem in 1959, and her son Reuel Guy in Tel Aviv in 1961.
Returning to the USA with her family in 1965, Nona worked at the publisher Basic Books in New York City. In 1967, Elie began teaching music at Bard College, and the family moved to Tivoli, NY. Nona gave birth to her son Kerem Seth in Rhinebeck, NY in 1968. While residing at Bard College, Nona became the managing editor of the academic journal Perspectives of New Music.
In 1979, Nona moved to Belmont, MA, and then to Cambridge, MA the following year. She held managerial and administrative positions at Harvard University from 1979 to 1997, first at the Center for the Analysis of Health Practices at Harvard School of Public Health, and later at Harvard Summer School. Nona was an active member of the Cambridgeport community in which she lived, and she enjoyed courses at Harvard School of Continuing Education in Literature, French, Shakespeare and Ancient Greek.
Nona is survived by a genetic family and family of choice: Elie, her spouse of sixty-three years, their sons Tal, Guy and Seth, Seth's wife Tomoko Terashita and their children Yosuke and Akira, Tal's son Fox Ivo Yarden, and her longtime lovers Gale Sasson, and Timotha Doane, who was with her at the time of her death. Nona is also survived by her brother, Ian Baird, his daughter Freedom Baird living in Cambridge, and Ian's son, Noah Baird, living in New York.
We thank all those who visited while we sat shiva, and those who sent condolences. Her gifts to many will not be forgotten or lost.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 27, 2020