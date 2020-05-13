|
PHILBIN, Nora Christine (Frazer) Of West Roxbury and Dorchester, originally from Louisburg, County Mayo, Ireland. Age 88. Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 11, 2020. Born on Christmas Day, Nora was the daughter of Patrick and Theresa (Hastings) Frazer. She was the beloved wife for 35 years of the late James L. Philbin (1990), and devoted mother to Mary and Stephen Kelly of Natick, Kathleen LaShoto of Waltham, Lorraine and Joseph Trapuzzano of Washington, PA, James and Elizabeth Philbin of Foxborough, and Anne Johnson of Southborough. Cherished "Grandma" to Katie (fianc? Aaron Yu) and Caroline Kelly, James and MaryAnn LaShoto, Kathryn and James Dlugos, James, Sean and Sally Philbin, and Daniel and Elizabeth Johnson. So loved by Christopher, Andrew and Patrick Trapuzzano and their families. Nora was dear sister to Patrick Frazer of County Mayo, Theresa and James Corrigan of Burnley, England, and the late John, Martin, Michael Frazer and Mary Clarke. Sister-in-law to Joseph and Patricia Philbin, Yarmouth, MA. Adored "Auntie Nora" and "Cousin Christine" to dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins. A longtime employee of Verizon, Nora loved cooking, reading, gardening, and walking at Castle Island, but it was always the quality time with her children and grandchildren that she truly treasured. Our family sincerely thanks the teams at Mary Ann Morse Cedar Unit and Brookhaven Hospice (Natick) for their gentle care and empathy during Nora's final days. Due to the Massachusetts stay-at-home order, the Funeral Service will be private with a Burial ceremony at Mount Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Funeral arrangements by Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, MA 02132. A formal Celebration of Nora's Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nora's memory are gratefully accepted by: My Brother's Keeper, PO Box 338, Easton, MA 02356-0338, or AT-Children's Project, 6810 State Road 7, Suite 125, Coconut Creek, FL 33073. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
