|
|
GERGELY, Nora Longtime Nahant Resident Our dear mother, Nora Gergely, died peacefully on November 22nd. She would have been 96 on December 17th. She is survived by her 8 children and numerous grand- and great-grandchildren. Our dad, Dr. John Gergely, predeceased her in 2013. They lived in Nahant for 63 years, after emigrating from post-WWII Hungary. Mom was a pioneer in DIY projects: making clothes from scratch, repairing furniture, tiling floors, painting the home's exterior every few years, and more. For many years, she boxed used clothing and shipped them to countries in need; she never forgot what it meant to live in wartime conditions. She sponsored dozens of children through Children International. Mom lived her last six years at Atria on the Hudson in Ossining, NY, where she was near two of her children. There will be a private Memorial Service at a later date. The family encourages you to donate to in Nora's honor.
View the online memorial for Nora GERGELY
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019