|
|
HESSION, Nora Josephine (Kelly) Of Westborough, formerly of Jamaica Plain, May 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry J. Loving mother of John J. and his wife Karen of Westborough. Devoted Nana of Molly, Patrick and Maria. Sister of Maureen McCarthy and her husband William of Quincy and the late Cornelius Kelly, Margaret Flynn, and Harriet Neary. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Wednesday, May 22nd from 10-11am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 11:30am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or at alzfdn.org For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019