Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
1362 Highland Ave.
Needham, MA
NORA L. (LEE) CAHALANE

CAHALANE, Nora L. (Lee) Of Needham, July 3, 2020. Beloved wife for 58 years of the late Edward S. Cahalane. Loving mother of Edward J. and his wife, Clara, of Franklin, Stephen J. and his wife, Edith, of Dunedin, FL, and Michael L. and his wife, Cassandra, of Boston. Dear grandmother of Katelyn Todesco and her husband, D.J., and Brian Cahalane. Sister of Mary Hopkins, and the late Patrick, Thomas, Catherine, Michael and Martin. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Joseph Church, 1362 Highland Ave., Needham, on Friday, July 10th, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Proper COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect, including proper social distancing and all attendees must wear a mask. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Nora to Springwell, 307 Waverley Oaks Rd., #205, Waltham, MA 02452, https://springwell.com/join-why-give/ For obit, directions or to share a memory of Nora, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com EATON FUNERAL HOME 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2020
