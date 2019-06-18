|
MULKERRIN, Nora P. "No-No." Of Dorchester, native of Rusheenamanagh, Carna, Co. Galway, Ireland. June 17, 2019. Daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Joyce) Mulkerrin. Sister of Michael F. Mulkerrin (Mary) of Quincy, Kieran Mulkerrin (Sarah) of England, Paraic Mulkerrin (Bernadette) of Winthrop, Seamus Mulkerrin (Sheila) of Millis, Johnny Mulkerrin (late Valerie) of England and the late Colm Mulkerrin; former sister-in-law of Ann Mulkerrin of Quincy; also survived by many nieces & nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Nora's life by gathering for Calling Hours in Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Thursday, June 20 from 5-8 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish on Friday morning at 11 A.M. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Memorials in Nora's name may be made to St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 800 Columbia Rd., Dorchester, MA 02125. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.jmurphyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019