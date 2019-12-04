Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole St.
NORWOOD, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole St.
NORWOOD, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
547 Washington St.
Norwood, MA
View Map
NORA R. (MCDONOUGH) CARROLL

NORA R. (MCDONOUGH) CARROLL Obituary
CARROLL, Nora R. (McDonough) Age 84, of Mansfield, formerly a longtime resident of Norwood, passed away on Sunday, December 1st, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Thomas M. Carroll. Loving mother of Eileen Corcoran, Ann Benner, both of Mansfield, Theresa Carroll & her partner, Thomas Whoriskey of Sagamore Beach, John Carroll & his wife, Jennifer of Wrentham, and Brenda Caissie & her husband, Michael of Taunton. Cherished grandmother of Stephen Corcoran, Ashley Corcoran-Eddy & her husband, James, Daniel Benner, Jennifer Marshalsea, Justine Marshalsea, Thomas Carroll, Matthew Caissie, Timothy Caissie and great-grandmother of James Thomas Eddy. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 9th, at 10:00 AM in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole St., NORWOOD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 547 Washington St., Norwood. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, December 8th, from 2-6 PM in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nora's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at Gillooly Funeral Home www.Gilloolyfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Nora R. (McDonough) CARROLL
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019
