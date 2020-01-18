|
SULLIVAN, Nora T. (Faherty) Age 84, of Arlington, formerly of Cambridge, born in Leitir Moir, Co. Galway, Ireland, passed away January 17, 2020. Cherished wife of 52 years of the late Lawrence B. Sullivan. Devoted mother of Anne Sullivan of Wilmington, Mary and Robert Kelley of Wilmington, Peggy and the late James Petersen of Tewksbury, Brenda and Robert Fuller of Plaistow, NH, Lawrence W. and Kevin Sullivan of Arlington. Adored Nana Nora of Chuck and Lauren, Eric and Alicia, and Rachel and Josh DiDomenico, Deirdre Kelley, Bryan and Taryn Kelley, Jessica and Cody Halliday, Lizzy and Eric Cohen, Bobby and Siobhan Fuller, and the late Julie DiDomenico. Also survived by four great-grandchildren, Jayden, Sean, and Kinley DiDomenico and Rylan Kivlehan. Survived by her sisters, Ann Rees of Wales, Kate Rowan of Australia, and Sheila Kilgallen of Brighton. Predeceased by her siblings Tomas and Ciaran Faherty of Ireland, Mary Faherty of Belmont, Barbara Burke, Brid McGarry, Peggy O'Dwyer, all of England. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Friday, January 24, at 9AM. Funeral Mass in St. Peter Church, 100 Concord Ave., Cambridge, at 10AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8PM. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Nora's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Former employee of The Cambridge Health Alliance. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020