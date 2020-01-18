Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter Church
100 Concord Ave.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NORA SULLIVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORA T. (FAHERTY) SULLIVAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NORA T. (FAHERTY) SULLIVAN Obituary
SULLIVAN, Nora T. (Faherty) Age 84, of Arlington, formerly of Cambridge, born in Leitir Moir, Co. Galway, Ireland, passed away January 17, 2020. Cherished wife of 52 years of the late Lawrence B. Sullivan. Devoted mother of Anne Sullivan of Wilmington, Mary and Robert Kelley of Wilmington, Peggy and the late James Petersen of Tewksbury, Brenda and Robert Fuller of Plaistow, NH, Lawrence W. and Kevin Sullivan of Arlington. Adored Nana Nora of Chuck and Lauren, Eric and Alicia, and Rachel and Josh DiDomenico, Deirdre Kelley, Bryan and Taryn Kelley, Jessica and Cody Halliday, Lizzy and Eric Cohen, Bobby and Siobhan Fuller, and the late Julie DiDomenico. Also survived by four great-grandchildren, Jayden, Sean, and Kinley DiDomenico and Rylan Kivlehan. Survived by her sisters, Ann Rees of Wales, Kate Rowan of Australia, and Sheila Kilgallen of Brighton. Predeceased by her siblings Tomas and Ciaran Faherty of Ireland, Mary Faherty of Belmont, Barbara Burke, Brid McGarry, Peggy O'Dwyer, all of England. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Friday, January 24, at 9AM. Funeral Mass in St. Peter Church, 100 Concord Ave., Cambridge, at 10AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8PM. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Nora's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Former employee of The Cambridge Health Alliance. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NORA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -