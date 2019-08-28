|
WAYSTACK, Nora (Quinlan) Of Newburyport, MA and New Harbor, ME, August 27, 2019. Cherished wife of F. Peter Waystack with whom she shared 33 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Paul A. Cavicchio and his wife Craig Anne Lake of Boston, Sarah Jackson and her husband Ryan of N. Hampton, NH, and the late Brian P. Cavicchio and his surviving wife Victoria Theroux of Exeter, NH. Caring sister of Claire Quinlan of Salem, OR, Katherine Ward of Andover, NH, and the late Patrick Quinlan. Loving grandmother of Lila and Dorian. Family & friends are invited to gather in honor of Nora's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 4-8pm, and for her Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport celebrated on Friday, Sept. 6 at 10:30am. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Newburyport. Gifts in Nora's memory may be made to Lahey Clinic, Liver Cancer Research, c/o Dr. Keith Stuart, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington MA 01805. For online tribute or directions visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019