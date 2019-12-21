Boston Globe Obituaries
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Incarnation Church
425 Upham St.
Melrose, MA
View Map
NORBERT P. SMALL


1939 - 2019
NORBERT P. SMALL Obituary
SMALL, Norbert P. "Sonny" Of Melrose, December 19, 2019, age 80. Beloved husband of Nancy (DiBlasi) Small. Loving father of Deborah Small of Newbury, Melissa Small-Ebersman & her husband Bruce of Dunstable, Christopher Small & his wife Dana of CA and Kimberly Glor & her husband Jeffrey of Acton. Cherished grandfather of Devin, Alex, Cole, Ethan, Aaron, Luna & Grace. Caring brother of Norma Schlegel of Bonita Springs, FL and Gail Davis of Essex Junction, VT. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. Family & friends may gather at Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 9:30-10:30AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St., Melrose, at 11:00AM. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sonny's name to Autism Speaks, 85 Devonshire St., 9th floor, Boston, MA, 02109 or to the Salvation Army, 1500 Washington St, Boston, MA, 02118. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019
