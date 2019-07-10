|
MEDEIROS, Norberto Of Malden, July 9, 2019 at age 87. Devoted husband of Maria Medeiros (Santos). Loving father of Maria "Connie" Arruda, Helena DaCosta, Goretti Goulart, Lucy Luis, Ana Costa and Steve Medeiros. Beloved father-in-law of Carlos Arruda, Paul Goulart, Tony Luis, Guido Costa, Patricia Medeiros and the late Delmiro Dacosta. Cherished grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Adored brother of Maria Melo, Gilda Rego, Antonio Aguiar and the late Manuel Medeiros and Izaltina Rego. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge Street, CAMBRIDGE, on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 8:00 am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Avenue, Cambridge at 9:00 am. Visiting Hours at the funeral home on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 or www.donate3.cancer.org Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2019