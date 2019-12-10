Home

NORBETT LAWRENCE "NORBY" MINTZ


1931 - 2019
MINTZ, Norbett Lawrence "Norby" Formerly of Lincoln and Lexington, on December 4, after a long illness. He is survived by his brother Lowell, wife Maria Smith, children Pavlik, Toby, Sara & Daniel, and grandchildren Benjamin, Anna, Simon & Sylvie. In 1957, Dr. Mintz received his PhD in Psychology from Brandeis University, the first PhD awarded by Brandeis. He served on the faculties of Brandeis, Harvard, and Boston Universities. He was a founder, director and longtime faculty member of the Massachusetts School of Professional Psychology. He maintained a clinical practice, and for many years held a clinical appointment at McLean Hospital. In 1991, he received the Ezra Saul award from the Massachusetts Psychological Association. A Memorial Service will be scheduled for early 2020.

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
