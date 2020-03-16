Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Gregory's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for NOREEN KELLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NOREEN A. (NORTON) KELLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NOREEN A. (NORTON) KELLEY Obituary
KELLEY, Noreen A. (Norton) Of Braintree, formerly of Dorchester and originally from South Boston, passed away on March 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Kelley, B.F.D. Loving mother of Charles J., Jr. & his wife Kim of Dorchester, James P. & his wife Ellen of West Roxbury, and Nancy McCarthy & her husband Dennis of Braintree. Cherished grandmother of Devin, Rylie, and Casey Kelley, James Jr., Francis, Caroline and Annie Kelley, and Jack and Grace McCarthy. Dear sister of Sr., Mary T. Norton, C.S.J. and the late James Norton & his wife Patricia. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Longtime employee of New England Telephone & the Carney Hospital. Please be advised that due to the current health crisis, visitation will be limited to family members only. In lieu of flowers, donations in Noreen's memory may be made to Owen Norton Special Needs Trust, c/o South Shore Bank, 372 Washington St., Braintree, MA 02184. Funeral Mass in St. Gregory's Church Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NOREEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -