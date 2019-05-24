|
|
RYAN, Noreen A. Of Billerica, formerly of Somerville and Medford, May 22, Noreen A. Ryan. Beloved sister of Maureen Hafner and her husband Ray of Billerica, Michael Ryan and his wife Patricia of Woburn, Kevin Ryan and his wife Breda of Dunedin, FL and Garrett E. Ryan, Jr. and his wife Sandy of Woburn. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Garrett E. and Bridie A. (Kelly) Ryan. Funeral Wednesday from the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA, at 9:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday, from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to nationalmssociety.org/donate Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019