MORLEY, Noreen Anna (Maguire) Of Hollis, NH, formerly of Melrose, January 25, 2020. Beloved wife of 41 years to the late John P. Morley. Loving mother of John M. Morley & his wife Lycia of Berlin, NH, Theresa A. Capodilupo & her husband Vincent of Hollis, NH and Michael J. Morley of Peabody. Cherished grandmother of Alexis Slabinski, Anthony Capodilupo, Bianca Cothen, John Capodilupo, Meagan Parker, Michael Morley, Kate Morley & Kelsea Morley. Cherished great-grandmother of Adeline, Logan, William, Nora, Mable, Alexis, Mikaela and William. Longtime companion of Bob Axworthy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral Procession from the Funeral Home on Friday, January 31st at 8:45AM. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St., Melrose at 10:00AM. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 28, 2020