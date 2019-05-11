CAMPBELL, Noreen (Keating) Formerly of Arlington and Lexington, passed away on February 22, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL, from cardio-pulmonary failure. Noreen was born in Arlington, MA, on September 25, 1932, to Catherine M. (Regan) and Paul L. Keating. She graduated from Saint Agnes School, Arlington High School, and, in 1954, from Radcliffe College, with a concentration in chemistry. In 1957, she earned a Masters of Education from Tufts University. Noreen was a published author while working as a research technician at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and at Rockefeller Institute, in New York City. On June 16, 1957, at the Church of St. Brigid in Lexington, MA, Noreen was married to Dr. Wallace Gibson Campbell, Jr., Professor of Pathology at Cornell University Medical College and Emory University Medical School. A devoted and supportive wife, Noreen was a loving and involved mother and grandmother, a devout Catholic, and an active community volunteer. Noreen is survived by her adoring husband; daughter, Julia Catherine Manning of Jacksonville, FL; sons, John Wallace Campbell of Atlanta, GA, William Paul Campbell of St. Marys, GA, and Donald Patrick Campbell of Livingston, NJ; and eight grandchildren. She was also survived by her brother, Otis John Keating, who passed away in Jacksonville, FL on February 26. Noreen and Otis were interred at Jacksonville National Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL, on March 4 and 11, respectively. Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019