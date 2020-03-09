|
KAMAU'U, Noreen L. (Lulu O'Halloran) Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Friend and Nurse. Age 64. Nursing was Lulu's passion and lifes mission. Lulu moved to Hawaii in 1977 to continue working as a nurse. Lulu retired in April 2019 as a Registered Nurse from Castle Medical Center after fulfilling and providing 37 years of service for her community. Lulu was reknowned for her extraordinary talent of connecting with everyone she met. Lulu's presence was impactful and lit up every room she entered. Lulu was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunty, and friend. Lulu was simply loved by all. Lulu is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Solomon Kaiwi (Baba) Kamauu, Jr. Together they had 3 children Martin Palakiko O'Halloran Kamauu Solomon Kaiwi Kamauu, III, Kyle Nolina Kunipo and 10 grandchildren. Lulu is also survived by a brother Martin (Bubba) O'Halloran and sisters Judy O'Halloran and Joanne (Ga) Murray and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. She was preceded by her mother Noreen (Nonie) O'Halloran and father Martin (Marty) O'Halloran, brother Michael (Mickey) O'Halloran, and sister Margaret (Dee-Dee) O'Leary. Lulu was always the life of the party and loved to dance. Lulu was a no nonsense kind of person that lived her life following the motto of Family Rich and its not about doing the best thing, its about always doing the right thing. Lulu loved The Patriots and when in Boston always went to a game. Lulu will be celebrated on March 15, 2020. Saint Raphael's Church 11:30AM Mass, 512 High St., Medford, MA 02155. Followed by Celebration of Life at Somerville City Club, 20 Innerbelt Rd., Somerville, MA 02143.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020