NOREEN M. (CORRENTI) CONSTANT

NOREEN M. (CORRENTI) CONSTANT Obituary
CONSTANT, Noreen M. (Correnti) Age 65, of Lynn, died Saturday at Salem Hospital. She was the wife of Diamond A. Constant. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Ruth (Meninno) Correnti. In addition to her husband, Noreen is survived by two daughters, Christine Constant and Jennifer Constant, her son, Diamond Constant, Jr., and her sister, Margaret Guilbault. At the request of the family, Services under the direction of the Solimine Funeral Home, LYNN, are private. Online guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2020
