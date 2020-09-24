1/
NOREEN M. (BRENNAN) COYE
COYE, Noreen M. (Brennan) Of Canton, formerly of Arlington. Age 84, Passed away peacefully on Sept. 23, 2020. Surrounded by her loving family. Born in Sligo, Ireland, she resided in Arlington for over 60 years. She was the wife of the late Martin (Colga) Coye, daughter of the late Thomas & Mary Brennan of Sligo. She is survived by her son, Brendan, of South Boston. Sister of John Brennan and his wife Nora May of Arlington, Josephine Devine of Canton, Annie Brennan, sister-in-law of Bridie Brennan, both of Sligo. She was also the sister of the late Frank Brennan and Peggy Galvin of Sligo. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews and many close friends. Noreen worked for Century 21 as a Realtor for several years. She loved children and being an active member of St. Camillus of Arlington. Donations in Noreen's name can be made to St Camillus Parish. Relatives and friends are invited to Noreen's funeral mass in Saint Camillus' Church, Concord Turnpike, Arlington, on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 10 am. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. All attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing. To send an online condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com.


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
