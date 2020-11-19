1/1
NOREEN M. (MCSWEENEY) CUMMINGS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NOREEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUMMINGS, Noreen M. (McSweeney) Age 87 of Milton, passed away November 18th surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Mother of Eileen M. Stoller and her husband David of Milton, Michael J. Cummings, Jr. of Milton, Karen M. Gillis of Norwood and the late Brian J. Cummings. Mother-in-law of the late Andrew Gillis. Sister of Robert McSweeney and his wife Mary of Randolph, Jack McSweeney of Watertown and the late Mary Ballem and Helen Barry. Also survived by 10 grandchildren. Visiting hour at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON Monday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 am followed by a private funeral mass at St. Agatha's Church in Milton. Burial Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to her beloved church, St. Agatha Church, 432 Adams St., Milton, MA 02186. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Noreen M. (McSweeney) CUMMINGS


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved