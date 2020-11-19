CUMMINGS, Noreen M. (McSweeney) Age 87 of Milton, passed away November 18th surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Mother of Eileen M. Stoller and her husband David of Milton, Michael J. Cummings, Jr. of Milton, Karen M. Gillis of Norwood and the late Brian J. Cummings. Mother-in-law of the late Andrew Gillis. Sister of Robert McSweeney and his wife Mary of Randolph, Jack McSweeney of Watertown and the late Mary Ballem and Helen Barry. Also survived by 10 grandchildren. Visiting hour at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON Monday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 am followed by a private funeral mass at St. Agatha's Church in Milton. Burial Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to her beloved church, St. Agatha Church, 432 Adams St., Milton, MA 02186. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com
