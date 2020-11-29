CURTIN, Noreen Margaret Of South Boston, formerly of Roxbury, passed away on November 26, 2020 after a short illness. Noreen was born on March 6, 1946 to Kathleen (Murphy) Curtin and Stephen Curtin. She attended St. Pat's School and graduated from Girl's High School, where she was recognized in a city-wide contest for her perfect handwriting. Noreen was the 9th of eleven children and a great caregiver. She took care of her parents in their old age and has lived at the family homestead on O'Callahan Way since 1967, providing a center for family throughout Boston. Noreen has good taste in simple things. She liked good bread, nice clothes and never said no to a cake from Whole Foods. She was a talented artist who exhibited at shows at the South Boston Public Library. She spent many years tackling jigsaw puzzles with her younger brother Ricky. She also had many happy summers in Fairhaven, MA, Vineyardhaven, MA and Maplewood, ME. Noreen was very devout and was a communicant of Saint Monica's for many years. Finally, many in South Boston remember Noreen walking Titus, her gentle giant rescue nephew. Titus and Noreen covered all of South Boston on their daily walks. We are still wondering who weighed more. Titus frequently put Noreen in financially compromised situations by sitting in front of BYOD on Broadway and refusing to move until she bought him a treat. Sometimes multiple times a day. She is predeceased by her parents; sisters, Kathleen Reynolds and Virginia McIntyre; and brothers, Christopher, Stephen, John, Patrick, Charles and George. She is survived by her sister, Frances Maciel of Oak Bluffs, MA; brother, Rick Curtin and wife Kathy of South Boston; sister-in-law, Betty Curtin of West Roxbury; brother-in-law, M. Wayne Reynolds of Ore City, TX; and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Monica's Church, South Boston on Wednesday, December 2nd at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be practiced. Interment Mount Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. We are still looking for an organization that Noreen didn't contribute to! In lieu of flowers, please make a donation recognizing her generosity. Arrangements under the direction of Lane Funeral Home, WINCHESTER. Lane Funeral Service



