SCHEUER, Noriko Nakano "Nori" Of Chestnut Hill, Nori died peacefully on November 21, at age 95, at her residence, under the constant and loving care of her daughter Carla J. Heaton and her team of caregivers. Though diagnosed with terminal lung cancer a year ago, Nori continued to enjoy life and the company of her family and friends almost undiminished until her last weeks.
Born in Fukuoka (Kyushu), Japan, into a family of five, Nori moved to Tokyo and pursued studies at Tokyo Jogakkan High School and Seishin Joshi Daigaku (University of the Sacred Heart). Her English literature degree qualified her as a librarian in General MacArthur's SCAP headquarters, where she met Stewart Scheuer, a U.S. Army officer. They married in 1947, and moved to the U.S. a year later. Living in New York City, she raised Carla, was instrumental in the establishment of the Asia and Japan Societies, and later, co-founded the market research and consulting firm, Industrecon Associates.
Nori was a resident of Boston from 1970 to 1979, and again from 2001 until her death. From 1979 to 2001, she resided in Seattle and was President of Northland Sea Products, a subsidiary of her family's trading company in Japan. Retirement in Seattle brought her first driver's license, first house, painting and music composition lessons, and many new friends.
In her later years, living in the Back Bay, Nori absorbed herself intensely with reading, music, art and travel. Among friends, she was the life of every party; and with her family, a constant presence, joy and example.
She is survived by Carla; her brother Tadashi Nakano; granddaughters Julia Heaton and Sara Heaton; great-granddaughters Hanna, Matilda, and Siena; son-in-law George R. Heaton, Jr.; grandsons-in-law Allan Wellenstein and Justin Keller; and numerous relatives in Japan, who were able to visit and speak with her frequently.
Nori's life and memory will be celebrated by family and friends at Waterman-Langone at Boston Harborside, 580 Commercial Street, BOSTON. In lieu of flowers, Nori would want people to enjoy and contribute to musical and artistic organizations. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019, 10:30am-1:00pm, at Waterman-Langone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial St., Boston, MA 02109.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019