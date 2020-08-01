|
ROCHON, Norine M. (Kiniry) Of Woburn, formerly of Arlington. July 30. Age 92. Beloved wife of Robert A. Rochon. Daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret Kiniry. Mother of Susan Murphy and her husband Chuck of Woburn, David Rochon of AZ, and Jerry Rochon and his wife Renae of AZ. Loving "Nana Norine" to her grandchildren, Mike Murphy and his wife Casey, Megan Murphy and her husband Jonathan Nussman, Bobby Rochon and his fianc?e Jordana Canada, William Rochon, and Connor Rochon. Also survived by her great-grandchildren, Lindsey and Luke Murphy, and several loving nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Kelley, and the late John, Buddy, and Bill Kiniry. Friends and relatives are invited to a Celebration of Norine's Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284,
www.jimmyfund.org/gift. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home in WOBURN. Obituary and online condolences at www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020