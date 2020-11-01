CASEY, Norine Theresa Norine Theresa Casey, 92, of Lexington and formerly of Arlington and Dennis, died peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Brookhaven at Lexington. Norine was a beloved sister, aunt, colleague and dear friend to all who had the good fortune to be part of her life. Born on September 29, 1928 in Arlington, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Norine Doyle Casey and John Joseph Casey. She graduated from Wellesley College ('49) and received her master's degree in teaching at Radcliffe ('51). In her early years, she worked at the biology lab at Wellesley College and then became a teacher at The Bartlett School, a private grade school her mother founded in their family home on Bartlett Avenue in Arlington in 1933. When her mother retired, Norine took over as principal of the school and later moved it to a public school building in Winchester. She loved working with the teachers and children. She was also the French and music teacher. She played the guitar and had a beautiful singing voice, later joining the choirs at St. Eulalia's Parish in Winchester and at Brookhaven at Lexington. She also volunteered at the Boston Symphony Orchestra. An avid supporter of animal causes, Norine cherished her pet cats over the years. An adventurous soul, she enjoyed traveling the world, meeting new people and learning about their cultures. Miss Casey was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, John J. Casey and Albert V. Casey; sister, Eve C. Carey; and nephews, David Carey, Peter Carey and Peter Casey. She is survived by her nieces and nephews including, John and Fran Casey, David Casey and Diana Turner, and Mary Casey, all of Dallas, Texas, Janet Casey and Neal Todrys of Medfield, Massachusetts, Norine Carey of Naples, Florida, Eva Carey and Ron Dailey of Seattle, Washington, Caroline Carey and Jim Langan of Rhinebeck, New York, Judy Casey of Palm Desert, California , Susan Carey of Winter Park, Florida, and many grandnieces and nephews. Donations may be offered to a charity of your choice
or the Wellesley College Student Aid Society at www.sasdonations-wellesley.nbsstore.net/
. A private Graveside Service will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Roslindale, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, November 4. View the online memorial for Norine Theresa CASEY