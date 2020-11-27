1/
NORMA A. CROWLEY
1928 - 2020
CROWLEY, Norma A. Of Lexington, MA died on Monday, November 23 at age 93 after a long illness. She was born on Feb. 6, 1928, the daughter of John L. Maloney and Cecelia (Doherty) Maloney. Norma grew up in Brighton, MA. She is a graduate of Girl's Latin School, received her undergraduate degree from Regis College and her MA in Education from Boston State College.

Norma was the beloved wife of the late Charles B. Crowley and sister of the late Jeanne M. Maloney of Belmont. She is survived by her children Jeanne F. "Ginger" Crowley of Los Angeles, CA, Charles B. Crowley, III of Petersham, MA, and Paul J. Crowley of Lexington. She also leaves behind many relatives and good friends.

In addition to her role as wife and mother she was a school psychologist in the Billerica Public School System for decades, where she helped numerous children facing a variety of difficulties.

Pursuant to Norma's wishes and the resurgence of Covid 19, the immediate funeral arrangements and interment will be private at Holyhood Cemetery in Brighton, with attendance limited to her children. A Memorial Mass and gathering of family and friends will be scheduled for the spring or summer of 2021. Details will be posted online at www.douglassfh.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor - or to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 290 Main St., Salem, NH 03079.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
