Jones Funeral Home Inc
1503 Union Street
Schenectady, NY 12309
NORMA A. (PELKEY) GORDON

NORMA A. (PELKEY) GORDON Obituary
GORDON, Norma A. (Pelkey) Passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019 at the age of 88, surrounded by loving family and friends.

Norma is survived by nieces, Laurel (Pelkey) Dew of Brookline, MA; and Joan (Pelkey) McGunnigle of Columbus, OH; and great-nieces Nora McGunnigle of New Orleans, LA, Victoria Dew of Watertown, MA, Katherine (McGunnigle) Berry of Columbus, OH, Alexandra Dew Silva of Melrose, MA, and their families. Norma was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Donald H. Gordon; her parents, George and Gertrude (Wolhaupter) Pelkey; her brothers, George Pelkey, Lawrence Pelkey, and Arthur Pelkey; and her nephew, Lawrence Pelkey.

A native of Lynn, MA, Norma graduated from Lynn English High School before working as a telephone operator for New England Telephone & Telegraph. After meeting and marrying Don, they moved to Biloxi, MS, then lived in Huntington, Long Island, NY, before settling in Schenectady, NY. In recent years, Norma volunteered at the Foundation for Ellis Medicine and was a fierce competitor in the Kingsway Village Wii bowling league.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 19 at 10:00am at Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union Street, SCHENECTADY, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Foundation for Ellis Medicine, 1101 Nott Street, Schenectady, NY 12308 or City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305. To leave condolence messages, visit www.jonesfh.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019
