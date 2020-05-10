|
MURPHY, Norma A. (McLeod) Of Quincy, died peacefully, May 8, 2020 at 85.
Devoted mother of Janet Patten and her husband Paul of Lynn, Laura Murphy-Eagles and her husband William of Quincy, and Thomas Murphy and his wife Maryann of Norwell. Loving grandmother of William, Julianna, Kara, Garrett, Meghan and Matthew and great-grandmother of Jordan and Brody. Dear sister of Maureen Bogan and Rita Norton and her husband Vin. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Norma was born and raised in Roxbury, MA and was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School. Norma had a long and successful career in Human Resources at Bank of Boston. While working, she attended Boston College at night and was able receive her Bachelor's degree on the same day as her daughter Laura. Norma was very active in the parishes of St. Boniface and Sacred Heart in Quincy. Among other things, her contributions included religious education and career development consulting. She also traveled to Haiti as part of a Catholic mission. Norma was involved with and was passionate about many charitable organizations in the Boston area. She also loved to travel and did so extensively with her many friends and family members.
Norma will be remembered for her lovely smile and kind way of listening and connecting with people throughout her life. She handled any hardships and adversity that came her way with strength, courage and grace while never losing her sense of humor and zest for life.
Funeral Services will be held privately at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Please check www.Keohane.com regularly for updates. Donations in memory of Norma may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org
