NORMA BATISTA (DITROIA) FLENER

NORMA BATISTA (DITROIA) FLENER Obituary
FLENER, Norma Batista (DiTroia) Of Winchester, formerly of Medford and East Boston, April 29. Cherished daughter of the late Peter and Mary (DiBello) DiTroia. Beloved wife of the late Lendon Flener. Devoted mother of Deborah L. Scharn and her husband Scott of Winchester. Loving grandmother of Mikayla and Dylan Scharn. Dear sister of Mildred Corrado of Reading, and her late husband Gerard, Judy Debilio and her husband John of Delray Beach, FL, and the late Anna and Angelo Deflumeri, Marie and Salvatore Ciaccio, Elizabeth Piercy and Franklin DiTroia. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Norma lived for many years in Medford, moving to Winchester 16 years ago. Norma attended the Vesper George School of Art. More recently, she was employed as a receptionist at Scientific Systems in Woburn. She loved family vacations at Sandy Point Beach in Alton Bay, New Hampshire, and summers on Martha's Vineyard. Most import to Norma was her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, and all their spouses. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Norma's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To leave a message of condolence visit:

www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
