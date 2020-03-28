Boston Globe Obituaries
NORMA C. (CONNER) OSGOOD

NORMA C. (CONNER) OSGOOD Obituary
OSGOOD, Norma C. (Conner) Of Woburn, peacefully, March 27th with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Allen F. Osgood. Cherished mother of Steven Osgood of Woburn, Susan Slishman, her husband Steven of Scituate, David Osgood of TX, Allen Osgood, Jr., his wife Molly of CA, Nancy Osgood, her fiancé Peter Barbagallo of Woburn. Adored grandmother of Spencer, Phillip, and Emily and extended family, Amber and Tory Barbagallo. Due to the current situation, we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Norma's memory to Woburn Host Lions Club, PO Box 81, Woburn, MA 01801. 781 - 933 - 0400 lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
