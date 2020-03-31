Boston Globe Obituaries
NORMA D. (WHITE) DOHERTY

NORMA D. (WHITE) DOHERTY Obituary
DOHERTY, Norma D. (White) Of Woburn, at the age of eighty-nine, Sunday, March 29th. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Doherty. Cherished mother of Theresa "Terry" Doherty of FL, Sean M. Doherty of NH and the late James, Richard and Julie Doherty. Dear sister of the late Ronald and Thomas White. Also survived by her best friend and "sister" Jean Barris of Worcester and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Corona Virus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Norma's memory to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 1, 2020
