Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
466 Boston Rd.
Billerica, MA
NORMA D. (DICLEMENTE) LAVALLE

NORMA D. (DICLEMENTE) LAVALLE Obituary
LAVALLE, Norma D. (DiClemente) Of Billerica, formerly of Watertown, Feb. 26. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Lavalle. Loving mother of David Couture, Jr. and his wife Karen of Dracut and Karyn Gahn and her husband Michael of Plaistow, NH. Devoted sister of Vincent DiClemente of Milford, Carol Iodice of Watertown, Sandra McManis of VT and Sylvia Iodice of AZ. Dear grandmother of David, III, Michaela and Matthew. Stepmother of Wayne Lavalle of Woburn, Barry Lavalle of Newtonville and Karen Mixon of Watertown. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 6, at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. It being her wish, there will be no Visiting Hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund www.kidneyfund.org Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, BILLERICA www.sweeneymemorialfh.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
