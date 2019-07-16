|
HERSCOTT, Norma E. (Averback) Age 89 years, of Dedham, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Murray Herscott. Loving mother of Alan & Lori Herscott, Beth & Woody Benson, David & Sheila Herscott and the late Sandra & Virgil Duncan. Cherished grandmother of Jeffrey Herscott, Michael Herscott, Jake Benson, Elise Benson and Reese Herscott. Dear sister of the late Pearlia Brenner and Sylvia Stone and their surviving families. Norma was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and entrepreneur. She co-founded The Chocolate Truffle and ran the business for 16 years, with retail stores in Copley Square Boston and Waltham. Her passions were family, traveling the world, skiing, gardening and spending time with her family on the beach. Burial is private. Shiva reception will be held in the Interfaith Chapel at NewBridge on the Charles, 5000 Great Meadow Road, Dedham on Wednesday, July 17 from 4:00-5:30pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapels.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019