NORMA FLANDERS

NORMA FLANDERS Obituary
FLANDERS, Norma Formerly of Lynn, died April 26, 2020. Born July 20, 1925, in Brooklyn, NY, to Sam and Annie (Bernard) Adelsky. Survived by her son Robert Flanders of Boston, grandchildren Amy Freethy and Gregory Flanders of Saugus, Dennis Flanders of Beverly, numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her son Jeffrey Flanders, her close companion Fredrick Hadley, and several brothers and sisters. Private Funeral Services were held. Please visit www.dolanfuneral.com to share a condolence with Flanders' family.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
