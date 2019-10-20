Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Sharon Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for NORMA GOLUB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMA (GOODMAN) GOLUB

NORMA (GOODMAN) GOLUB Obituary
GOLUB, Norma (Goodman) Of Norwood, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 93 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Murray Golub. Loving mother of David Golub & his wife Mary Beth Leidman, Jason Golub & his wife Lisa, Ann Golub-Victor & her husband Philip Victor and Stephanie Golub-Simon & her husband Michael Simon. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Zackary, Franklin, Gabriel, Taylor, Joshua and Evelyn and great-grandmother of Isiah, Layla and Victoria. Dear sister of Nelson Goodman. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, on Wednesday, October 23 at 2:00pm. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance following the burial at the home of Stephanie Golub-Simon and Michael Simon through 8:00pm, continuing Thursday 4:00pm – 8:00pm and Friday 2:00pm - 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mass Audubon Society, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773 or Mass MSPCA-Angell, 305 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 21, 2019
Remember
