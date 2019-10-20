|
GOLUB, Norma (Goodman) Of Norwood, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 93 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Murray Golub. Loving mother of David Golub & his wife Mary Beth Leidman, Jason Golub & his wife Lisa, Ann Golub-Victor & her husband Philip Victor and Stephanie Golub-Simon & her husband Michael Simon. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Zackary, Franklin, Gabriel, Taylor, Joshua and Evelyn and great-grandmother of Isiah, Layla and Victoria. Dear sister of Nelson Goodman. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, on Wednesday, October 23 at 2:00pm. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance following the burial at the home of Stephanie Golub-Simon and Michael Simon through 8:00pm, continuing Thursday 4:00pm – 8:00pm and Friday 2:00pm - 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mass Audubon Society, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773 or Mass MSPCA-Angell, 305 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 21, 2019