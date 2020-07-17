|
GREENBERG, Norma Of Bedford, NH formerly of South Yarmouth and Sharon, MA, entered into eternal rest on July 15, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Edward Greenberg. Loving mother of Harvey Greenberg and his wife Jane, Sheryl Guild, A. Steven Greenberg and the late Richard Greenberg. She is survived by her adoring children, 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was the quintessential Boston girl, born and raised in her beloved city. Her father, Samuel Meyerhoff had a butcher's shop at Quincy Market. She was very proud of this and instilled the pride of her hometown in all of her descendants. Norma raised her own family with her husband, Edward, in nearby Sharon. With all of her children she placed an emphasis on the importance of a solid, well-rounded education-making sure that they were involved in many academic and extracurricular activities in the community. She was also a devoted congregant of Temple Sinai in Sharon. Norma was a great supporter of the arts in all forms. A member at the Wang Center for years and a frequent visitor to the MFA with her friends and grandchildren. She was a gifted painter and photographer, amassing a treasure trove of family photos for almost half of a century. She and her late husband, Edward, loved exploring new restaurants, they were regulars at the most famous eateries in the city and also the littlest known clam shacks of Cape Cod during their retirement years. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary surrounded by three generations of their family in 2007. Being an exceptionally well-traveled woman, she astonished and inspired her friends and family with all of her adventures. A few highlights were visiting her children and grandchildren in Hong Kong, India, Greece, Japan, Belgium, United Kingdom and Israel. She loved cruises to the Caribbean, trips to Hawaii, the former USSR and tours of Italy. Her bravery in the face of being held at gunpoint in the remote mountains of Iran is the stuff of family legend. When her grandchildren were young, she often took them to spend weekends in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. She lived for her family. Hosting formal holiday dinners or barefoot backyard barbecues were her greatest joy. Norma will be missed forever by her surviving loved ones. Funeral services will take place privately with burial at Sharon Memorial Park. Livestream of the funeral service will be available on the funeral home website. Expressions of sympathy in Norma's memory may be made to ASPCA at www.aspca.org, at or to Birthright Israel at www.birthrightisrael.com. www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020